South Cyprus: Two test positive for Covid-19, lowest number in 2 months

Two people have tested positive for Coronavirus, both imported cases, after 1490 diagnostic tests the Health Ministry said on Monday, on Cyprus’ first day of easing of the lockdown measures.

Dr Leontios Kostrikis said that this is the lowest number of cases in a single day since two cases were confirmed two months ago.

This brings the total number to 874 (including 10 in the British Bases).

The results are:

None from the large-scale 20,000 tests among workers (436 tests today)

None through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (66 tests today)

None from public hospital labs (275 tests today)

Two from repatriations (97 tests today)

None from private initiative (599 tests today)

None from 2,000 tests of workers in the food and drink sector and care homes (15 tests today)

None from testing of public hospital staff (no tests today)

From the 20,000 tests since April 11 a total of 19471 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Monday, there were 11 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in stable condition. Two patients were discharged.

There are five intubated patients in ICUs, four at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. One patient is in Nicosia Hospital ICU, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are five confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital