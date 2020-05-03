CypriumNews

TRNC: “Schools will stay closed for the rest of the year”

Cyprus Breaking News Education
by CypriumNews Reporting
Dr Ali Pilli

Health Minister Ali Pilli has just announced in a television program he attended that not all schools will provide education for the rest of the year.

In response to a question asked to him, Pilli said the training is over for us this year. We have to look at the 2020/2021 academic year. “There are more things to do ahead of us,” he said. He smiled at the journalist’s question whether this is your ministry or the ministerial board’s decision, and answered ‘ours’.

 

TRNC: Tatar Said Ali Pilli Statement Was Wrong | CypriumNews May 3, 2020 at 11:10 pm

[…] TRNC: “Schools will stay closed for the rest of the year” […]

