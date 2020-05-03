TRNC: Pilli, Covid-19 battle is not over yet

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that the Covid-19 war is not over yet, and emphasized the need to act with the awareness that every individual can be a Covid-19 carrier that has no symptoms even though it carries the virus.

Making a written statement, he reminded Citizens that businesses open tomorrow and the measures that the public should take regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Covid-19 war is not over yet; The important thing is not to put a ban, but to turn it into a lifestyle, ”said Pilli. He emphasized that the rules to be applied in these workplaces are of great importance.

Pilli, who states that it is important to comply with hygienic conditions, social distance, to wear a mask, must be the primary rules of hygiene, if a member of the public has a sudden discomfort, high fever, cough and weakness in the workplace. the Covid-19 emergency plan should be implemented immediately and the Ministry of Health should be informed immediately.

“THE BIGGEST HAZARD…”

Pilli stated that every individual could be a Covid-19 carrier that does not show any symptoms even though it carries the virus, “There are examples of history epidemics. We should not forget that the biggest threat is approaching with the belief that the epidemic has ended and that a second bigger outbreak could happen it could be much more severe. ”

this epidemic continues in neighboring countries and in the world, it is not possible for us to end either. ”

“WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO APPLY PERSONAL MEASURES”

Noting that it is necessary to act with the awareness that we have to continue to apply personal precautions,

Health Minister Pilli pointed out that unless it is a must to go out, especially people over the age of 65 and young people under the age of 17 should not go out.

Pilli said, “I would like to reiterate that we can win this war together with your support so as not to lose this good point that we have reached with the support of the public, by turning this into a lifestyle, not with a ban.”