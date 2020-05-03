South Cyprus: Eight new cases as Cyprus prepares to ease lockdown

Eight people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1968 diagnostic tests the Health Ministry said on Sunday, a day before Cyprus begins the gradual easing of the lockdown.

This brings the total number to 872 (including 10 in the British Bases).

The results are:

None from the large-scale 20,000 tests among workers (71 tests today)

Three through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (231 tests today)

One from public hospital labs (176 tests today)

Two from repatriations (229 tests today)

Two from private initiative (1162 tests today)

None from 2,000 tests of workers in the food and drink sector and care homes (99 tests today)

None from testing of public hospital staff (no tests today)

From the 20,000 tests since April 11 a total of a total of 19,035 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Friday, there were 12 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in stable condition. One patient was discharged.

There are five intubated patients in ICUs, four at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. One patient is in Nicosia Hospital ICU, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are five confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital