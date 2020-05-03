South Cyprus: 107 booked for breaking lockdown overnight

Police booked 107 pedestrians and drivers after carrying out 3524 checks between 6 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday.

There were 1245 checks in Nicosia, with 28 people booked while Limassol once more had the highest number of violations with 39 booked after 611 checks.

In Larnaca there were 478 checks and seven bookings, in Paphos 430 checks and 10 bookings and in Famagusta 302 checks resulting in 17 people being booked.

Police in the Morphou area carried out 139 checks and booked three, police HQ traffic unit carried out 144 checks and booked on person while MMAD booked three after 139 checks.

Moreover police also carried out checks at 408 premises and reported a supermarket in the Paphos district where two employees were not wearing masks and gloves.

The checks on premises by district were as follows: Nicosia 17, Limassol 11, Larnaca 133, Paphos 84, Famagusta 67 and Morphou 96.