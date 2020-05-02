TRNC: Pilli: “373 tests done, no positive cases”

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 373, that no positive case was encountered, and that another person who completed his treatment was discharged today.

Covid -19 tests

Famagusta Police Directorate

Security personnel working in İskele- Erenköy Health Centers

Northerland Construction Company employees

Girne Akçiçek Hospital healthcare workers

Girne Petrol Stations employees

Magusa State Hospital

Nicosia, Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital

Cengiz Topel Hospital

Girne Akçiçek Hospital

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 2, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 373

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-1

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 13.502

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 103

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 1

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no