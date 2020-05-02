TRNC: Pilli: “373 tests done, no positive cases”

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 373, that no positive case was encountered, and that another person who completed his treatment was discharged today.
Covid -19 tests
Famagusta Police Directorate
Security personnel working in İskele- Erenköy Health Centers
Northerland Construction Company employees
Girne Akçiçek Hospital healthcare workers
Girne Petrol Stations employees
Magusa State Hospital
Nicosia, Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital
Cengiz Topel Hospital
Girne Akçiçek Hospital
Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 2, 2020 is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 373
Number of Positive Cases detected today: none
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-1
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 13.502
Total Number of Cases- 108
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 103
Number of Cases Under Treatment – 1
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no