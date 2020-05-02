CypriumNews

TRNC: Pilli: “373 tests done, no positive cases”

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Coronavirus test

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 373, that no positive case was encountered, and that another person who completed his treatment was discharged today.

Covid -19 tests

Famagusta Police Directorate
Security personnel working in İskele- Erenköy Health Centers
Northerland Construction Company employees
Girne Akçiçek Hospital healthcare workers
Girne Petrol Stations employees
Magusa State Hospital
Nicosia, Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital
Cengiz Topel Hospital
Girne Akçiçek Hospital

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 2, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 373

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-1

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 13.502

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 103

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 1

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

