TRNC: Özersay advises: The epidemic is not over yet!

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said today “Some decisions are not read, especially if they are going long. For this reason, I would like to bring to your attention a subject that I care about within the rules that will be valid from Monday and underline”.

1) The fact that many shops, with the exception of some workplaces and collective events, will open from May 4, does not mean that Visiting can begin! house visits, friend visits are still more risky, dangerous, and NOT an allowed activity. WE SHOULD NOT COME TOGETHER WITH FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND DO NOT HAVE FAMILY MEETINGS. We should know that if we do this, we will also endanger our loved ones, family, and friends beside ourselves.

2) The curfew in the evening has been EXTENDED for this reason. In other words, there is a curfew in the evening so that there are no family Gatherings, home visits and so on. It is not possible and unrealistic to continue the partial curfew during the day due to the shops need to open, so we remove it. HOWEVER, although there is a partial curfew since May 4, “all kinds of activities that can be done with home visits and hospitality” are FORBIDDEN. This is also clearly written in the final Cabinet decision.

3) There are also those who ask why there will be a partial curfew on Sundays but not Saturday. The reason is this: The traditionally BBQs, visiting Family and Friends, gathering together are very common. For this reason, although this is forbidden for every day, there is a partial curfew on Sundays to CONTROL this, since it is more frequent on Sundays.

4) While there is a partial curfew, it is true that thousands of people took a risk by going to supermarkets, butchers, banks, pharmacies and similar places.

But the fact that this ban is lifted does not mean that we can return to our old life.

When the electricity utility interrupts, it norities all citizens and say ?: Yes, there will be interruptions between X hours, “it should be treated as if there is electricity cut in the network”. This epidemic is exactly the same: it is really important and necessary that everyone behaves as if he/she carries the virus at all times and everyone he sees and encounters, and he/she should be accordingly.

As I said at the beginning, the epidemic is not over.