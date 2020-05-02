TRNC: Important info For Takeaway Businesses

Council of Ministers has announced that workplaces that would like to start package service from 11 May should apply to the Ministry of Health by Tuesday, 5 May, to have Covid-19 tests.

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health, all restaurants, patisseries, pastry shops, kebabs, doner kebabs, pita, pizza places such as fast food, kiosks, sandwiches and takeaway places can only serve on-site takeaway. employees must go to the Ministry of Health to have the necessary Covid-19 tests.

The application, the address of the workplace, how many staff they will employ and their names will be required.

In the statement, The Ministry of Health will provide the necessary information and dates and where the Covid -19 tests will be conducted, it was emphasized that it is important to apply by May 5th, since all tests must be completed by May 11 and otherwise the workplaces will not be operational.