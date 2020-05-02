South Cyprus: Seven test positive for Covid-19, total now 864

Seven people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1731 diagnostic tests the Health Ministry said on Saturday, the same number of new cases as yesterday and the day before.

This brings the total number to 864 (including 10 in the British Bases).

The results are:

None from the large-scale 20,000 tests among workers (415 tests today)

Two through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (236 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (195 tests today)

One from repatriations (336 tests today)

None from private initiative (319 tests today)

None from 2,000 tests of workers in the food and drink sector and care homes (230 tests today)

None from testing of public hospital staff (no tests today)

From the 20,000 tests since April 11 a total of 18,964 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Friday, there were 13 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in stable condition.

There are five intubated patients in ICUs, four at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Another two patients are in Nicosia Hospital ICU, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are five confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital