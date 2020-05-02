South Cyprus: EU should and can play decisive role in efforts for substantive talks on Cyprus issue

Despite the difficulties, the EU ought and can play a decisive role in efforts for substantive talks on the Cyprus issue, so that very soon a reunified state will be the one to actively and effectively participate in EU decision making, says the Foreign Ministry, in a statement on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Cyprus’ accession to the EU.

Noting the accession of Cyprus to the EU was a milestone, it points out that South Cyprus actively participates in the decision-making process of the Union, contributes, and also benefits from its policies. At the same time, the added value and significant role which South Cyprus can play in strengthening and deepening relations of the Union with countries of the wider Middle East becomes evident.

It notes that especially today, taking into account the significant challenges which the EU and member states are called to face, due to the challenge of well-established principles of the international system and the multiple and multilevelled repercussions from COVID-19, South Cyprus, with specific positions and approaches, is working to redefine and promote a clear European vision that truly meets today`s needs and the expectations of all the people of the EU.

On the occasion of 16 years since South Cyprus’ accession to the EU, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that the accession is a milestone in the modern history of Cyprus. The 2004 accession was the culmination of a consistent collective effort which shows that dedication to clear aims and a targeted strategy, can lead to achieving difficult national aims”, the statement adds.

“To achieve the aims that have been set, the work of the General Secretariat of European Affairs of the Foreign Ministry plays a significant role in coordination with the Presidency and all ministries and relevant services of the state”, the Ministry adds.

At the same time, it continues, as it arises from the last negotiating procedure to solve the Cyprus problem, the status of a member state has added a decisive dimension, making the European law, principles and values which the EU is based on, an integral and indisputable part of the contents of the solution that we are seeking.

It is exactly through this framework that the EU ought to and should play a decisive role in the efforts to resume substantive negotiations so that soon, a reunified state will be able to actively and effectively participate in decision-making processes.

At the same time, in Cyprus there will be at last conditions of peace, security and respect of international law and human rights, the FM adds.

“Undoubtedly, the way the EU handles the challenges, will be of decisive significance both for its international prestige and credibility and for our future”, the Foreign Ministry statement concludes.