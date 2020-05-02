CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: 98 booked for breaking lockdown overnight

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
South Cyprus Police Checks

Police carried out 4008 checks on drivers and pedestrians overnight and found 98 in violation of the lockdown decree.

More specifically:

Nicosia: 1401 checks, 19 booked

Limassol: 1200 checks, 35 booked

Larnaca: 524 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 190 checks, 16 booked

Famagusta: 201 checks, 9 booked

Morphou: 167 checks, 1 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 272 checks, 13 booked

MMAD: 53 checks, none booked

During the same 12 hour period ( 6 pm Friday-6 am Saturday), police carried out 989 checks, and none were found to be in violation.

The breakdown was: Nicosia 288, Limassol 80, Larnaca 213, Paphos 248, Famagusta 35 and Morphou 125.

Related posts

Wheelchair fatality blamed on parking violators

CypriumNews Reporting

Community Leaders meet with SBA Police

CypriumNews Reporting

Stability in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean is only possible by protecting the rights and interests of Turkey and the TRNC

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More