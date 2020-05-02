South Cyprus: 98 booked for breaking lockdown overnight

Police carried out 4008 checks on drivers and pedestrians overnight and found 98 in violation of the lockdown decree.

More specifically:

Nicosia: 1401 checks, 19 booked

Limassol: 1200 checks, 35 booked

Larnaca: 524 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 190 checks, 16 booked

Famagusta: 201 checks, 9 booked

Morphou: 167 checks, 1 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 272 checks, 13 booked

MMAD: 53 checks, none booked

During the same 12 hour period ( 6 pm Friday-6 am Saturday), police carried out 989 checks, and none were found to be in violation.

The breakdown was: Nicosia 288, Limassol 80, Larnaca 213, Paphos 248, Famagusta 35 and Morphou 125.