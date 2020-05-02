Mainly fine, some showers in the afternoon

Today will be mainly fine with showers and thunderstorms later in the day as weak low pressure continues to affect the area.

According to the Met Office, Saturday will be mainly fine.

In the afternoon, increased local cloud will lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly inland and in the mountains. These may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will rise to 27 C inland, around 24 C on the coasts and 15 C in the mountains.

At night the weather will become gradually fine but at intervals there will be increased cloud.

Temperatures will fall to 11 C inland, around 15 C on the coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly fine, but at intervals there will be be increased cloud

Monday will start off mainly fine bu in the afternoon, increased local cloud is expected to lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly inland and in the mountains.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and local showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast.

Temperatures will be at the same levels on Sunday and Monday which are close to the seasonal average, but will edge down on Tuesday.