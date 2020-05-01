CypriumNews

Two men wanted for Chlorakas murder arrested in North

victim was stabbed 17 times and bled to death

by CypriumNews Reporting
Two men wanted in connection with the murder of a 20 year old  in Chlorakas on April 10 have been arrested in the TRNC and are expected to be handed over to authorities by the UN, philenews reports.

The two suspects, aged 22 and 25, are both Syrian as is the victim. Arrest warrants have been pending against them since the body was discovered on a Chlorakas beach.

They are expected to be questioned by Paphos CID and will then appear in court to be remanded in custody.

Another nine Syrian men are in custody in connection with the murder.

A post-mortem examination performed on Tuesday showed that the victim was stabbed 17 times and bled to death.

