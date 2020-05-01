CypriumNews

TRNC: 862 tests, No positive cases!

by CypriumNews Reporting
Dr Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 862, no positive cases were found, and a person was discharged after completing his treatment.

Minister Pilli today,
Famagusta Police Department
Iskele Police Department
Famagusta and Yenibogazici Municipality employees
Güzelyurt Cypfruex employees
staff of Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Education and Culture
Famagusta State Hospital
Cengiz Topel Hospital
Girne Akçiçek Hospital
Lefkosa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 1, 2020 is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today: 862 Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases- 1 

Number of Cases Lost Today – No Total Tests Performed – 13 129 

Total Number of Cases- 108 

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 102 

 Number of Cases Under Treatment – 2  

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

