TRNC: 862 tests, No positive cases!

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 862, no positive cases were found, and a person was discharged after completing his treatment.

Minister Pilli today,

Famagusta Police Department

Iskele Police Department

Famagusta and Yenibogazici Municipality employees

Güzelyurt Cypfruex employees

staff of Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Education and Culture

Famagusta State Hospital

Cengiz Topel Hospital

Girne Akçiçek Hospital

Lefkosa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 1, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 862 Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases- 1

Number of Cases Lost Today – No Total Tests Performed – 13 129

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 102

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 2

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no