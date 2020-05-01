South Cyprus: Seven new coronavirus cases as easing of lockdown edges closer

Another seven people have tested positive for coronavirus the Health Ministry said on Friday, with numbers remaining in single digits three days before the easing of the lockdown.

It said the seven new cases of coronavirus, the same number as reported yesterday, were detected after a total of 2427 diagnostic tests.

This brings the total number to 857 (including 10 in the British Bases).

The first phase of a gradual relaxation of the lockdown begins on Monday.

The results are:

1 from the large-scale 20,000 tests among workers (642 tests today)

None through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (141 tests today)

None from public hospital labs (174 tests today)

2 from repatriations (322 tests today)

4 from private initiative (635 tests today)

None from testing of public hospital staff (74 tests today)

None from 2,000 tests of workers in the food and drink sector and care homes (439 tests today)

From the 20,000 tests since April 11, a total of 18,549 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Friday, there were 13 patients at Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. All are in stable condition. One was discharged.

There are four intubated patients in ICUs, three at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Another two patients are in Nicosia Hospital ICU, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are five confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.