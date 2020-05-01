CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: Dozens booked for breaking decree

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
South Cyprus Police

Police have booked 73 individuals and found violations at three premises after carrying out 4758 checks overall in the last 12 hours.

In one incident, police found a number of people clearing the gardens of a Paphos hotel, and they were reported.

In a second case, a shop was in operation in violation of decrees and in a third, a man in the Morphou district who decided to visit his neighbor was booked, as was his host.

In total, police checked 518 premises and found three were in violation.

Police also carried out 4240 checks on pedestrians and drivers and booked 73.

Nicosia: 1171 checks, 14 booked

Limassol: 1,101 checks, 32 booked

Larnaca: 755 checks, 10 booked

Paphos: 756 checks, 13 booked

Famagusta: 184 checks, 3 booked

Morphou: 84 checks, none booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 164 checks, 1 booked

MMAD: 25 checks, none booked

Related posts

US Ambassador stresses Religious Track’s importance for Cyprus peace process and the rights of faith communities

CypriumNews Reporting

Greeks march to mark anniversary of 1973 student revolt

CypriumNews Reporting

Case regarding properties of Barutçuzade Ahmet Vasıf Efendi Foundation in South Nicosia to be carried to ECHR

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More