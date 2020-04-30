TRNC: Pilli: 1257 tests in total, no positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed today is 1257.
Minister Pilli said, today
Famagusta Police Service of Covid -19 tests
Iskele Police Service
Famagusta Municipality
Serdarlı Health Center and Akdoğan, Vadili, Beyarmudu, Serdarlı,
Famagusta and Iskele oil stations
Famagusta State Hospital clinic
Famagusta Medical Center
Life Hospital and Dentists in Famagusta region
Girne State Hospital Policlinic
Cengiz Topel Hospital policlinic
Nicosia state hospital policlinic
Nicosia Cyprus oil
BRTK employees
Ministry of Public Works and Transportation
Prime Ministry
PGM narcotic and financial crime unit
Minister Pilli, has completed the screening of all who have completed their 14-day isolated period in quarantine hotels, and also announced that the results of the analysis are negative. Minister Pilli also stated that 12 of the 16 people sent for further investigation yesterday were negative for the analysis results and four were expected.
Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on April 30, 2020 is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 1257
Number of Positive Cases detected today: none
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 12, 267
Total Number of Cases- 108
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 101
Number of Cases Under Treatment
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no