TRNC: Pilli: 1257 tests in total, no positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed today is 1257.

Minister Pilli said, today

Famagusta Police Service of Covid -19 tests

Iskele Police Service

Famagusta Municipality

Serdarlı Health Center and Akdoğan, Vadili, Beyarmudu, Serdarlı,

Famagusta and Iskele oil stations

Famagusta State Hospital clinic

Famagusta Medical Center

Life Hospital and Dentists in Famagusta region

Girne State Hospital Policlinic

Cengiz Topel Hospital policlinic

Nicosia state hospital policlinic

Nicosia Cyprus oil

BRTK employees

Ministry of Public Works and Transportation

Prime Ministry

PGM narcotic and financial crime unit

Minister Pilli, has completed the screening of all who have completed their 14-day isolated period in quarantine hotels, and also announced that the results of the analysis are negative. Minister Pilli also stated that 12 of the 16 people sent for further investigation yesterday were negative for the analysis results and four were expected.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on April 30, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1257

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 12, 267

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 101

Number of Cases Under Treatment

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no