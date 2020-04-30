TRNC: Hasan Taçoy announces which sectors will open from May 4th

Hasan Tacoy gave detailed information about the sectors to be opened on May 4th, the measures to be taken, the inspections and the punishment for businesses that do not comply with the rules.

To get permission to open, it is a prerequisite, that in advance of accepting customers, all businesses prepare their workplace with the necessary hygiene and cleaning 2 days beforehand. Including the equipment, staff will use and goods to be supplied.

Businesses opening from May 4th

Authorized Services

White Goods

Automotive Sector

Construction Sector and Derivatives

All Mechanics and Mechanics

Off-License

Factoring, Leasing Companies

International Banking Units (Off-Shore Banks)

Foreign Exchange Offices

Insurers

Solar Systems Manufacturers and Supplies

Car Wash

Florists and Landscapers

Producers Providing Equipment to The Agricultural and Livestock Sector

Keys and Shoe Repairmen

Signage and Advertisers

Dry snacks producers

Packaging

Plastic, Bag, Pet Bottle and Nylon Manufacturers

Machinery Industry (Machinery, Business Tools)

Machine Manufacturers

Quarries

Communication and Electronic Services Vendors and Providers

Electrical Electronic Repair Maintenance and Materials Selling Places

Energy and Security Systems

Electric coil winding and Car Batteries

Welders, metal works Steel

Phone services, Graphic Designers

Dry Cleaners

Computer Outlets and Information

Carpet Washing, Pool Cleaning, Fumigating Services, Laundries

Internal Cargo, Stationery

Upholsterers, Furniture/Carpenters, Aluminum and PVC Manufacturers

Marble, Paint, Cement, Glass, Mirror manufacturers and all other construction materials manufacturers

Concrete and Concrete Products

Textile and Clothing Industry

Chemical Industry

Recycling Sectors

Boatyards

Shot Cartridges, Filter, Coal, Various Gases (oxygen etc.)

Other Manufacturing industrial organizations

Hunting Equipment Shops

Photo Studios, Bookstores,

Notary

National Lottery Offices

Real estate agents

Car Rentals

Aquarium and Pet Shops

Boutique, Clothing and Lingerie Shops (Appendix 3 rules apply)

Take away Services of Restaurants, Pastry Shops, Dessert Shops, Chocolate, Turkish Delight, Helvacı and Confectionery manufacturers.

Fast Food (Kebab, Doner, Pide, Piza etc. take away services)

All Home Delivery Services

Spice manufacturers

Law offices, Architects Engineering Offices and similar offices

Sandwich and Buffet Take away services

Jewellers

Shopping Centers Stores but within the malls, food halls will only work with take away services and the entertainment venues will be closed.

Souvenirs Shops, Kitchenware, Secondhand stores, Music Equipment, Toy Shops, Military Equipment, Shoes and Bag shops and similar.

Driving Schools

Only takeaways services from restaurants, kiosks, pastry shops, cafes and bars will be opened.

Note: The Rules in Appendix1 as conditions apply

In Addition to Appendix 1 Rules applying, changing rooms in boutiques and clothing shops will be closed and purchased products will not be returned.

Appendix 1: Rules that open workplaces must adhere to all the time

1. All the businesses to open must keep a registry of arrivals. The 1st-last name, 2nd- date and 3rd contact information will be kept and will be meticulously registered on a daily basis.

2. To ensure 2 meters of distancing among the staff working requires the regulation of the number of employees.

3. Hand sanitizer and masks must be provided for working personnel.

4. Hand sanitizer must be available in all workplaces and protect those waiting outside with 2 meters of distancing.

5. Frequent washing of employees’ hands, cleaning of shared areas that are touched (door handle, keyboard, light buttons need to be cleaned frequently)

6. Personnel or visitors with any suspicion of fever and coughs cannot enter the workplace and frequent ventilation of businesses must be carried out.

7. Employees with symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chronic disease) will not work and will remain at home because they are in a high-risk group.

8. The 2-meter rule will apply to meal breaks, tea, coffee and rest breaks.

9. Those who will go out for distribution in a vehicle will travel with up to 2 people and wear masks. Vehicles will be kept ventilated and air circulation provided.

10. Supervision of businesses will be done by the Ministry of Economy and Energy, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Ministry of Health and Industry Department Directorate Inspector, and by municipalities. The necessary legal action will be applied to those who do not comply with the rules.

11. Before re-opening, workplaces will ensure the hygiene of the devices that can carry bacteria (air conditioners, heating and cooling systems, etc.) before opening.

12. Contactless temperature thermometers will be used in the workplace.

13. cleaning of business spaces should be done with a disinfectant product.

14. Work environments will be rearranged to increase the distance between staff and customers.

15. Working hours will be set, the social distancing rules will be followed.

16. It would be more appropriate for all employees to use hand sanitizer instead of gloves. After being in contact with each citizen, disinfect their hands, and wait for the disinfectant to dry in order for it to be effective.

17. Businesses must be ventilated frequently.

18. Only 1 person at a time must use the elevator in businesses that have them. At the same time, ensuring the hygiene conditions of the elevator.

Appendix2: Rules to Apply to Ladies and Gents Hairdressers and Beauty Centres

1. Workplace spaces should be cleaned with products containing disinfectant.

2. If products must be used in the workplace, they should be disposable.

3. Towels, goloshes, masks, gloves, spatula, penuar, stretch covers, hand sanitizer.

The tools used for customers consist of different materials such as metal, wood, plastic, electrical tools.

4. Clean metal materials after each procedure with heat, UV, alcohol type products.

5. Plastic materials should be cleaned after every procedure with UV, alcohol type products.

6. Wooded materials should be cleaned after every procedure with UV, alcohol type products.

Rules that customers must follow

7. Get an appointment for the treatment.

8. Only the person requiring the treatment should go.

9. Take and wear gloves and masks.

Mandatory hygiene rules for employees to follow.

10. Use gloves and masks.

11. After each procedure, the clean the materials and tools used as specified above and carried out in accordance with hygiene rules

12. It is important that seat spaces, social distancing and treatment rooms are kept separate in the workplaces.

13. There will be no waiting inside the workplace.

Appendix3: Guidelines to be followed in boutiques, clothes and lingerie shops.

1. Changing rooms will remain closed.

2. Products will not be returned.

Businesses that are not allowed to open in the first stage

All Educational Institutions

Tourism Sector

Entertainment Leisure Places

All Houses of Worship

Sports Salons, Sports Activities Centres and Clubs

Public Transport and Transportation

Cultural Arts Centers

Ladies and Gents Hair salons and Beauty Centres (Appendix2 Guidelines apply)

Betting Offices, Internet Cafes, Bars, Village Coffee shops and Casinos.

All Playground and Parks

Seating areas in Restaurants, Pastry shops, Cafes, Bars will not be opened (only takeaway services will be opened.)