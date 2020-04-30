TRNC: Çavuşoğlu: If the Science Committee approves, we will open schools on May 15.

The Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu made statements about the status of schools, online courses, examination system and education at TVM WEB.

Nazım Çavuşoğlu said; “As it is known in our country, Covid-19 came out on March 10 in a German tourist. Our citizens, the state and the government fulfilled their responsibilities. We had a much better process when we look at other countries. We are starting to open slowly as of May 4.

I asked the scientific committee to open schools from May 15, to provide me with the formal terms and timetable for education. The scientific board will decide. There are 2 scenarios for the opening of the schools, the first one is not opening at all and the other one is for opening sometime in May. If all goes well, we can open the schools after May 15, if the Science Board gives the go-ahead. But the issue of whether schools are opened is uncertain.

As it is known that our internet structure is weak on the island, the schools were on holiday and the teachers did not have experience in doing online education, but we were ready in 20 days. we have found it successful.

There are difficulties for universities. Because there are travel difficulties, even if the students come, they will stay in quarantine, which also contains problems for the students.

There will be problems in the future for universities. We had a meeting with the university rectors.

Nurseries are a huge problem and they will be relieved when we overcome the health problem.