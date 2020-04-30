South Cyprus: Sunday opening for supermarkets, bakeries with easing of lockdown

Supermarkets and bakeries will be able to open on Sundays once the first phase of the lockdown exit strategy which starts on May 4 gets underway.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou told a press conference that the new decree will restore the previous state of affairs which allows Sunday opening for supermarkets and bakeries.

The minister said she has issued a decree for May 1 stipulating that all general shops will be closed.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also issued guidelines with 13 points for the protective measures that must be taken by small retail companies.