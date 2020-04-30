South Cyprus Public sector to offer services until 6 pm from Monday

Public and wider public sector employees return to work on May 4 with the first phase of the easing of the lockdown under new guidelines issued by the Labour Ministry today.

They will work on flexible work hours — indicatively from 7 am to 6 pm — in order to avoid the congregation of a large number of employees or members of the public.

The working schedule will be determined by department or ministry or authority. There will be special treatment for those belonging to vulnerable groups while employees with children under 15 who need to stay home and look after them until schools reopen (or the end of the school year), will have the right to am allowance.

During their absence they will need to carry out assigned duties by tele-work.

Those who belong to vulnerable groups and will not be returning to their place of work will also be obliged to carry out duties by tele-work.

The public services which must serve the public and will operate a longer schedule of 07:30 – 18:00 are:

Tax Department

Customs Department

Labour Ministry (all departments/services)

Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver

Land and Surveys

Town Planning

District Offices for building and other permits

Municipalities as town planning authorities and other operating permits

Deputy ministry of tourism for permits

Citizen’s Advice Bureaus