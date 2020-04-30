South Cyprus: Health Minister: Airports, restaurants to reopen in June

Airports will reopen during part three of the lockout exit strategy in June, but in stages and under conditions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a press conference on the government’s lockdown exit strategy which starts with a partial easing of the measures on May 4.

President Nicos Anastasiades announced the first two stages during his televised address last night.

The minister said that during phase three (June 9 to July 13) the following will reopen:

Malls/ department stores

Airports/ airlines — gradually and under conditions

Ports, service for cruise ships

Catering indoors and outdoors

Hotels

Beaches — provided distances are adhered to

Open-air theatres and cinemas

Gyms

Sports tournaments (no fans)

Summer programs of private tertiary education-

Restart of economic activities will be on the basis of guidelines and protocols.

In phase four from July 14

– Theatres and indoor cinemas

– Festivals and concerts

– Casinos

– Children’s play areas indoors and outdoors.

The minister said that businesses that reopen on Monday must comply with specific hygiene and distancing rules to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases.

The construction sector and associated businesses resume work on May 4, as do retail shops with the exception of malls and department stores. Open-air markets and travel agents are also part of the first stage of the easing of the lockdown.

He said that companies must implement the rule of eight meters for every employee, compulsory availability of antiseptic, and cleaning of surfaces.

Employees who come into contact with the public in the private and public sectors must wear masks.

For the general public the use of masks is recommended but not mandatory.