South Cyprus: 79 booked for breaking lockdown decree

Police carried out 4727 checks and booked 79 drivers and pedestrians for breaking the lockdown decree overnight.
As regards checks on movement, police gave the following breakdown:
Nicosia: 1576 checks, 12 booked
Limassol: 826 checks, 19 booked
Larnaca: 586 checks, 12 booked
Paphos: 586 checks, 17 booked
Famagusta: 221 checks, 5 booked
Morphou: 160 checks, 4 booked
Police HQ traffic unit: 402 checks, 6 booked
MMAD: 29 checks, 4 booked
From 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday they also found two businesses to be in violation of decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus after checking 217 premises in Nicosia, 119 in Limassol, 113 in Larnaca (one booked), 192 in Paphos, 63 in Famagusta and 51 in Morphou (one booked).