Mainly fine, possibility of showers in the east

Today will be mainly fine, with the possibility of light showers in the afternoon and at night.

According to the early morning weather bulletin of the Met Office, weak low pressure is affecting the area.

On Thursday there will be intervals of increased mainly high and medium cloud.

At midday and early in the afternoon, increased local cloud mainly in the east, may lead to isolated light showers.

Temperatures will rise to 28 C inland, around 23 C on the west coast, around 25 C on the remaining coasts and around 17 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and at intervals mainly cloudy and light local rain are forecast.

Temperatures will fall to 14 C inland, the south and east coasts, around 12 C on the west and north coasts and 8 C in the mountains.

Local showers are forecast on Friday. Early in the afternoon there will be isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and the east. Temperatures will edge down.

On Saturday, from midday on increased local cloud are expected to lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will edge up gradually to close to the seasonal average.

Sunday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising a little more.