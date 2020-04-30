Categories of People at serious risk from Covid-19

Category A: Patients in this category can go back to work given that they are not in areas where they come into contact with the public and there is no frequent movement of people.

1. Aged above 65

2. Chronic conditions of the respiratory system (ex. chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchial asthma of moderate severity)

3. Chronic Renal Failure (creatinine clearance 15-30 ml/min)

4. Type 1 diabetes mellitus and / or with target organ damage (chronic renal failure, cardiovascular disease, retinopathy, chronic peripheral neuropathy – unless it falls into category B)

5. Morbid obesity BMI > 40.

6. Hemoglobinopathies (thalassemia homozygous, sickle cell anemia)

7. Chronic liver failure Child-Pugh C stage

8. Severe genetic coagulation disorders.

9. Neuromuscular diseases.

10. Pregnant women irrespective of stage of pregnancy, women who have just given birth and women who are breastfeeding

Category B:

Patients in this category are considered very high risk and should work from home.

1. Pre-existing Chronic Respiratory Disease (eg. severe bronchial asthma, patients on chronic oxygen therapy or non-invasive ventilation [CPAP or BiPaP] at home, severe pulmonary hypertension (NYHA III and IV), severe pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonectomy / lobectomy)

2. Severe Chronic Renal Failure (creatinine clearance < 15 ml/min and on dialysis)

3. Cardiac arrhythmia with permanent defibrillator or heart disease with permanent defibrillator and gastric pacemaker

4. Heart failure of any kind (Ischemic or non-ischemic) stage NYHA III or IV.

5. Cardiovascular disease:

i. Recent acute coronary syndrome or vascular surgery: angioplasty or stent implantation in the last 12 months,

ii. CABG bypass) in the last 12 months or with established neurological semiotics

6. Myocardial infarction (Historical documented myocarditis, hypertrophic, dilated, infiltrative (amyloidosis))

7. Congenital heart disease after surgical correction with significant residual impairment or non-corrected congenital heart disease with significant residual impairment.

8. Active use of biological agents (eg TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors) or other immunosuppressive drugs

9. Active chronic corticosteroid administration (≥ 20mg prednisone or equivalent for ≥ 1 month).

10. Patients with a history of transplant of solid organs or primordial hematopoietic cells

11. Patients with organ or blood malignancies receiving chemotherapy or radiation or immunotherapy

12. Patients with HIV or patients with CD4 lymphocyte count < 200/mm3.

13. Hereditary or acquired immunodeficiency.