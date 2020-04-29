TRNC: Third-country national workers gifted 2GB of data

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, have cooperated with Turkcell North Cyprus and Telsim, to add 2 GB of data to the phones of all registered third-country nationals who are still living in the TRNC.

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, the Turkish Cypriot Construction Contractors Association and the Construction Council prepared a list of workers in order that Turkcell North Cyprus and Telsim can install 2 GB of data of internet access on their phones.

The downloads will start on May 1 and there will be no fees.

The aim is that by implementing this at least the workers can contact their families to help them get through the current process more easily.