CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: Third-country national workers gifted 2GB of data

Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
TRNC: Third-country national workers gifted 2GB of data 1

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, have cooperated with Turkcell North Cyprus and Telsim, to add 2 GB of data to the phones of all registered third-country nationals who are still living in the TRNC.

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, the Turkish Cypriot Construction Contractors Association and the Construction Council prepared a list of workers in order that Turkcell North Cyprus and Telsim can install 2 GB of data of internet access on their phones.

The downloads will start on May 1 and there will be no fees.

The aim is that by implementing this at least the workers can contact their families to help them get through the current process more easily.

Related posts

UN chief hails TRNC leader’s hydrocarbon offer

CypriumNews Reporting

New bill sets maximum of two consecutive terms of office for Greek Cyprus President

CypriumNews Reporting

Larnaca: Pregnant woman dies after being hit by car

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More