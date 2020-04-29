[…] TRNC: Council of Ministers update 29th April 2020 […]

The restrictions that were to expire as of April 30th have been extended.

Arrivals by sea are extended until May 15th

It was announced that an exemption would be provided for funerals or health care by medical referral. We have expanded on this. The arrival of citizens by sea who leave without a referral for health reasons will be accepted.

Return from journeys due to funeral and health reasons will be allowed.

Until May 15th, other than those, even if they are citizens of TRNC they will not be able to come into the country.

The night curfew ban is extended until May 15th.

The restriction on the working hours of markets places will continue

The intercity travel restrictions are extended until 6:00 a.m. on May 4th.

After May 4th, the intercity restriction will be removed.

After May 4th, a partial curfew will be imposed on Sundays. Only going out to a supermarket, butcher and petrol station will be allowed.

Pharmacies and banks will return to normal working hours from May 4th.

The closure of places such as schools, Creche’s classrooms, study centres has been extended until May 15th.

Cinemas, theatres, events where people get together, weddings, sports events will continue to be banned until May 15th.

Until May 15th offices vital in the public sector will begin work using a method of rotation and under certain conditions.

Mass worship will not be allowed.

The decision of the Council of Ministers is that the following business will not be opened after May 4th and will remain closed until May 15th.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias, bakeries, buffets, tourism industry, hotels, casinos, betting offices, all other entertainment venues, gyms, fitness centres, public transportation, wedding halls, dance schools, massage parlours, marketplaces (including municipalities), hairdressers, barbershops, beauty salons, theatres, cinemas, coffee houses, locals, sports clubs, children’s parks, picnic areas.

Takeaway services of restaurants, bakeries, cafes and kiosks will open in accordance with another decision to complete the necessary procedures and have their staff tested by May 11th.

All businesses that will open after May 4th, will be able to remain open until 20:00 at the latest.

The criteria that the businesses that open must meet, will be announced tomorrow by the Ministry of Economy and Energy. Those who do not meet all the criteria will be fined or closed.

The Council of Ministers also extended the time to benefit from some tax breaks.

The Spokesman for the Council of Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay urged the public to comply with the decisions and hygiene rules; “We need to continue with the same seriousness to complete this process, which we have taken in a controlled manner so far. We call on our citizens to continue this process without falling into slackness.