CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Tatar: “Measures will continue, both internally and externally opening will be gradual”

Cyprus Breaking News

The President should go soon after that

by CypriumNews Reporting
Ersin Tatar

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that the epidemic was under control in line with the reports that scientists presented to him, however, as they stated, they would never be compromised, measures would continue, and it would be step by step, both internally and externally.

Upon asking for the opinion of the President about his term of office, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said:

“The constitution says, ‘The presidential election is every 5 years’. The mission ends there. The election was postponed until 11 October because it was an extraordinary situation, and there was no cure, and it was decided that the President should continue his duty. However, our Secretary-General Ersan Saner made a correct determination. The President should go soon after that. ”

Related posts

Turkish top diplomat, UN chief discuss ‘action plan’

CypriumNews Reporting

Mainly fine today, temperatures set to rise over the weekend

CypriumNews Reporting

Anastasiades notes ‘positive’ response of European partners in Sibiu

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More