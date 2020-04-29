CypriumNews

South Cyprus: Man who tested positive had hosted party for elderly dad

One of the 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday has particularly irked the Health Ministry,  philenews reports.

It concerns a restaurant owner who had organized a birthday party for his 93-year-old father in Pyrgos Limassol.

The man is asymptomatic. He was one of the four positive cases from tests carried out by private initiative.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou is reported to have asked for an investigation and for penalties to be imposed, philenews said.

In a second case, the house help of the owner of a Nicosia care home also tested positive.

The woman and the owner have been living in a care home that has 45 residents and 15 employees.

Other staff have been tested and the area is being disinfected, philenews said.

Contact tracing is underway in both cases.

