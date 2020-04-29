South Cyprus: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus on the Virus

All eyes are on the Presidential Palace as the meeting of the Cabinet that will restart the country and dilapidated economy launches at 11:30 am with announcements expected sometime in the early afternoon.

Information leaked in previous days points to the gradual return to normal life as early as this coming Monday, as the Deputy Minister of Tourism hopes that the tourism sector could make its first tentative steps to reopening in July.

New Coronavirus cases rose yesterday to 15, but experts say that this does not reverse the positive picture of recent days. The Health Minister slammed today irresponsible behavior for two of the new cases.

Public hospital outpatient clinics reopen today under protective measures as private dentists say that their services will cost more due to coronavirus-related precautions.

New data released by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit shows that 25% of Covid patients in South Cyprus are aged over 60, while the number of people treated for coronavirus in hospitals is dropping.

In repatriations, the Transport Ministry announced a Larnaca-Frankfurt flight for May 2 and invited those wishing to travel to Frankfurt from Larnaca to contact Cyprus Airways to buy a ticket.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that since South Cyprus introduced flight restrictions, around 3000 people have been repatriated, a number set to total 4000 by April 30.

In decree violations, police booked 96 people overnight and an MP who was booked for eating at a Larnaca rotisserie said that he will pay the fine but intends to file a complaint.

Limassol Municipality is feeding the pigeons of the Olympians Coast amid the lockdown.