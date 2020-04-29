South Cyprus: 96 booked for breaking decree overnight

Police booked 96 drivers and pedestrians for breaking the lockdown after carrying out 3352 checks from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday.

The breakdown:

Nicosia: 1091 checks, 26 booked

Limassol: 909 checks, 48 booked

Larnaca: 459 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 88 checks, 8 booked

Famagusta: 371 checks, 4 booked

Morphou: 125 checks, 2 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 2013 checks, 3 booked

MMAD: 106 checks, none booked

As regards premises, police carried out 542 checks and two were found to be in violation of the Health Minister’s decrees.