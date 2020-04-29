CypriumNews

South Cyprus: 96 booked for breaking decree overnight

3352 checks from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 am

by CypriumNews Reporting
Police Checks

Police booked 96 drivers and pedestrians for breaking the lockdown after carrying out 3352 checks from 6 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday.

The breakdown:

Nicosia: 1091 checks, 26 booked

Limassol: 909 checks, 48 booked

Larnaca: 459 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 88 checks, 8 booked

Famagusta: 371 checks, 4 booked

Morphou: 125 checks, 2 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 2013 checks, 3 booked

MMAD: 106 checks, none booked

As regards premises, police carried out 542 checks and two were found to be in violation of the Health Minister’s decrees.

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
