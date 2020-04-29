Pilli: A total of 1176 tests were carried out. 16 people will be further investigated with the PCR test.

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed today is 1176 and that 16 people will be further investigated with the PCR test.

Minister Pilli today, today’s test were Güzelyurt Health Center and Bülent Ecevit Rehabilitation Center healthcare workers of Covid -19 tests,

Lefkosa Police Headquarters,

Güzelyurt Police Center police members, markets in Güzelyurt,

Gönyeli Municipality employees,

Lefkoşa Petrol Stations employees,

Cooperative Agricultural Staff employees,

Intergaz employees,

Lefkosa Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital,

Famagusta State Hospital,

Girne Akçiçek Hospital.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on April 29, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1176

Number of Positive Cases detected today:

(16 people will be further investigated with PCR test)

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases: 2

Number of Cases Lost Today: None

Total Tests Performed: 11,010

Total Number of Cases: 108

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases: 101

Number of Cases Under Treatment: 3

Total Lost Patients: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care: No