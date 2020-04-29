CypriumNews

Mainly fine, temperatures at 28 C inland

It will another mainly fine day with temperatures rising to 28 C inland.

According to the early morning weather bulletin from the Met Office, weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Wednesday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop from midday on may lead to scattered showers in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 28 C inland, around 24 C on the south and east coasts, around 23 C on the west and north coasts and around 17 C in the mountains.

Tonight there will be high cloud. Temperatures will fall to 11 C inland, around 13 C on the remaining coasts and around 8 C in the mountains.

On Thursday, medium and high cloud may lead to light showers. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels, at above average for the time of year.

Friday will be partly cloudy, but from midday, scattered showers and/or thunderstorms are forecast, mainly in the mountains and inland. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels, at above average for the time of year

The same pattern is forecast for Saturday.

