4416 PCR Kit, 32 Infusion Pump and 40 flowmeters from EU delivered to Ministry of Health

Urgent Shipments needed are continuing to arrive ongoing efforts by The EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre,

Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the framework of the EU Financial Aid Regulation, in cooperation with the European Commission and UNDP to combat COVID-19.

after the delivery of 30 thousand overalls to the Ministry of Health last week, 4 thousand 416 PCR kits were delivered to the laboratory carrying out the COVID-19 tests. 32 Infusion Pumps and 40 flow meters for delivery in Intensive Care Units were delivered to the Ministry of Health yesterday.

720 DNA isolation kits are expected to be delivered to the lab tomorrow.

Following the 576 PCR kits delivered to the laboratory by UNDP on April 10, 15,000 face shields for healthcare workers, 20 aspirators for use in intensive care units, a biosafety cabinet for the laboratory that conducts COVID-19 diagnostic tests, and disposal of medical waste. the medical waste shredder was delivered to the Ministry of Health warehouses.