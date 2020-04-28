CypriumNews

Surgery blocked by virus, Turkish student brought to homeland

Haluk Hasan Seyithanoglu back home after he could not get surgery in Russia due to outbreak, says Turkish health minister

by CypriumNews Reporting
Haluk Hasan Seyithanoglu

Turkey on Tuesday repatriated from Russia one of its nationals who is suffering from lung problems but was unable to get treatment there due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Ankara’s health minister.

Medical student Haluk Hasan Seyithanoglu was returned via an ambulance airplane, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

“Our brother, who could not get surgery in Russia due to the coronavirus epidemic, was taken under treatment at the instructions of our president. I hope he get well soon.”

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Over 3.06 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll greater than 212,200 and more than 906,300 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

 

