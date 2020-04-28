Dry, sunny with temperatures at 28 C inland

It will be mainly dry and sunny today with temperatures rising to 28 C inland.

According to the early morning weather forecast of the Met Office, weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Temperatures will rise to 28 C inland, around 22 C on the coasts and around 17 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will rise to 11 C inland and the west and north coasts, around 12 C on the remaining coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine which at night there will be increased high cloud at intervals.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with medium and high cloud which at night may lead to light showers, mainly in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine, but clouds that develop early in the afternoon are expected to lead to scattered showers or thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and the east coast.

Temperatures will edge up on Wednesday to above average for the time of year, at least inland and in the mountains, remaining at the same levels on Thursday and Friday.