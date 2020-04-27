The Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO pre-approves Commandaria for list of intangible heritage

The Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO has pre-approved the production of Commandaria, Cyprus’s sweet dessert wine, for its national list of intangible cultural heritage.

Other new additions include the traditional Cypriot dessert Tsipopita, the weaving of Lefkoniko village and the wine-making traditions of the Ambelochoria (wine-producing villages).

The Commission invites bodies across the island who wish to send their proposals for the list to submit their applications via its website www.unesco.org.cy

The Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO is part of a global network of national bodies which cooperate with UNESCO to implement and promote projects and activities in Education, Natural Sciences, Culture, Social and Human Sciences, Communication and Information.

The body launched an open call for proposals to Cypriot communities and NGOs in 2015 in order to establish a National Inventory of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Cyprus.