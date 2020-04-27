South Cyprus: Spike in movement violations

There was a spike in the number of movement violations overnight, South Cyprus police spokesman Christos Andreou told CyBC on Monday morning with a total of 125 pedestrians and drivers booked after 4620 checks.

This is up from the 87 who were booked from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

The spokesman said overall on Sunday (from 6 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday) a total of 297 people were booked.

The breakdown for the 12 hours of Sunday 6 pm to Monday 6 am is:

Nicosia: 1378 checks, 40 booked

Limassol: 1046 checks, 46 booked

Larnaca: 869 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 766 checks, 25 booked

Famagusta: 300 checks, 7 booked

Morphou: 79 checks, 1 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 140 checks, none booked

MMAD: 42 checks, 1 booked

In addition, there were 509 checks on premises overnight, and one business was booked.