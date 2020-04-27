South Cyprus: One dies of Covid-19, five test positive as experts give green light for easing measures

One more patient has died of Covid-19, the South Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Monday, a man at the Nicosia Hospital ICU aged 76 years who had serious underlying health conditions.

This brings the death tally to 20, 15 of whom had Covid-19 as the final cause of death. The 15 are 11 men and 4 women with average age 73 years.

The Health Ministry’s expert scientists announced 5 new cases of coronavirus, down from 7 yesterday, out of a total of 1796 diagnostic tests, raising the number to 822 (including 10 in the British Bases).

The results are:

1 from the large-scale 20,000 tests among workers (280 tests today).

None through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (108 tests today)

None from public hospital labs (395 tests today)

3 from repatriations (551 tests today)

1 from private initiative (249 tests today)

None from the 800 random tests (212 today)

The experts also said that the Ministry will proceed with testing for Covid-19 10% of residents at the two reception centres for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia and Kofinou.

Dr Leontios Kostrikis said that the new numbers are encouraging, and based on the good results the committee of experts will recommend tomorrow to the government the gradual lifting of protective measures.

He did not wish to go into the specifics of the gradual lifting of measures, leaving that up to the government, which will take final decisions on Wednesday.

From the 20,000 tests since April 11, a total of 16,287 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Sunday, there were 19 patients at Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. All are in good condition.

There are four intubated patients in ICUs, three at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Another three patients are in Nicosia Hospital ICU, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are three confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.