Covid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

Another patient died on Friday from Covid-19 as new cases remained in single figures over the weekend reaching a total of 817 yesterday after 7 new cases were announced in the South.

New data published today shows that there was a 62% weekly drop in Coronavirus cases last week compared to the week before. Figures issued by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit shows that 67% of the cases are aged 18-59.

Following Sunday’s good results, and with the green light obtained for the epidemiological experts, South Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the road is not open for the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures and a return to normality. Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said that a proposal for the first phase of the exit strategy will be finalized today.

Two announcements were made by the MoH of positive cases at Alpha Mega Acropolis outlet over the weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. One case was also found at Panikkos Miltiadous Confectionary in Limassol, one at SPAR supermarket’s warehouse in Larnaca and one at the Specialised Laboratory Treatment Unit of the Nicosia Polyclinic.

In North Cyprus, no new cases have been reported for nine days as the obligatory mask-wearing rule goes into effect, and the Prime Minister said on Saturday that no time frame has yet been set for the reopening of checkpoints.

Police said on Monday morning that there was a spike in the number of movement violations overnight, with a total of 125 pedestrians and drivers booked after 4620 checks.

Meanwhile:

South Cyprus government spokesman said that there is no discussion yet of opening churches after 152 health professionals spoke of double standards in favor of other businesses.

The Deputy Ministry of Innovation is calling on the technological/scientific community ofSouth Cyprus to submit their ideas for government-funded projects to improve the management of the pandemic in all aspects of life.

A church service row in Erimi continued late on Friday with the community leader maintaining that the whole thing is a misunderstanding and the faithful were just out to gather wild asparagus.

The Animal Party issued a new appeal on Saturday for cat and dog food to help strays and animal shelters amidst the pandemic.

A Greek Cypriot living in the Netherlands is feeding Kenyan families hit by the crisis.

And a Greek Cypriot team who are disinfecting the homes of those in need free of charge.