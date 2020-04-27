BRIT BAN: South Cyprus aims to reopen to tourists from July – but not to Brits

South CYPRUS could allow tourists back into the country by July – but UK holidaymakers will be last on the list.

The island has managed to avoid high cases of coronavirus, with just 817 confirmed.

This has been credited to the strict lockdown introduced early on, with a ban on flights since March 21 and a curfew banning outdoor activity between 9pm and 6am.

Locals were only able to leave their houses with a permit, otherwise faced fines of €300 (£261).

However, tourism could start to return to the country from July with limited arrivals, according to the Financial Mirror.

Despite Britis being one of the largest tourist groups on the island, the invitation is unlikely to be extended to the UK over other countries.

South Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism Savvas Perdios explained: “The important thing is that travel agents have Cyprus in mind…there are positive signs from Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Nordic countries, Greece, Israel and perhaps the Netherlands.”

The country is looking at other tourists such as Greece and Austria, where numbers are lower