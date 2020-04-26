Test results of 442 LTB employees are negative!

Mehmet Harmancı, the Mayor of Nicosia Turkish Municipality released a statement today

“We had a very difficult 24 hours, yesterday, The fast tests made on 288 colleagues yesterday revealed a situation that required a second test in 10 of our friends.

All of the results were negative in the second (PCR) tests. The stress and pressure that they and their families have experienced for 24 hours has ended with this News. All of the 442 Nicosia Turkish Municipality heroes have been confirmed as negative, and thanks to the healthcare professionals and hospital authorities who Conducted the tests. ”.