South Cyprus: Road opens for gradual lifting of lockdown

There is a plan for the gradual lifting of the restrictions South Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Sunday.

In a message on Twitter, the Health Minister said the “pleasant news open the road to next step.”

“We have a plan for the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures and a return to normality,” he said.

His remarks came a little after the Souths epidemiological monitoring unit gave the green light for the gradual easing of the lockdown.

At today’s press conference announcing seven new coronavirus cases, Health Ministry experts said that “the encouraging news complete a credible, epidemiological picture that leads to the safe conclusion that we can move to the next stage, the gradual lifting of restrictive measures.”

“The Scientific Committee believes that the data we have before us opens the road to relax the prohibitions in the next days. Allow us not to give more details because we want first to update the political leadership in detail, which is responsible for the decisions,” said Leontios Kostrikis.

Meetings are scheduled on Monday and Tuesday to put the final touches to a lockdown exit plan. Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said yesterday that a proposal for the first phase of the lifting of movement restrictions and kickstarting the economy will be finalized on Monday by a ministerial committee.

The scientific team is expected to meet the ministerial committee, to be chaired by Souths President Nicos Anastasiades, on Tuesday

The plan will then go to the Council of Ministers for approval on Wednesday with all indications that the first relaxation in the measures will be introduced on May 4.

Τα ευχάριστα νέα ανοίγουν το δρόμο για το επόμενο βήμα. Έχουμε πλάνο για τη σταδιακή άρση των περιοριστικών μέτρων και επιστροφή στην κανονικότητα. https://t.co/nnvWLDq3Ht#ΘαΤαΚαταφερουμε pic.twitter.com/2qjniFaHzI — Constantinos Ioannou (@K_Ioannou) April 26, 2020