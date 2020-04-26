Μask violations in the North-no new cases in 9 days

Twelve people violated the mask-wearing ‘decree’ in the TRNC that came into force on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 33 people violated movement restrictions, including those who were not wearing a protective mask.

No positive cases have been reported in the North for 9 days, with 262 diagnostic tests being conducted today turning up negative.

however, 10 employees in the Nicosia ‘municipality’ initially tested positive in the framework of checks for people working in open spaces.

The ‘quick test’ had come up with 10 positive results, but the PCR test results later were negative.

Cases remain at 108 out of a total, as reported, of over 9 thousand tests. 12 people are still being treated.

Meanwhile, according to a ‘Yeni Duzen’ article, incidents of violence against women at home have increased during the lockdown, including attempted rape, physical abuse, and threats.

There are two calls each day by women who have been subjected to physical or psychological abuse.