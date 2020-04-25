South Cyprus: Six new cases coronavirus as hopes rise for easing of restrictions

South Cyprus Health Ministry announced six new coronavirus cases on Saturday from a total of 2467 tests, edging down from nine yesterday and raising hopes that South Cyprus is on track to soon start relaxing restrictive measures.

“The lower numbers of today added to the very good results of the last few days. The epidemiological picture we have in front of us is particularly encouraging,” Dr Leontios Kastrikis said.

“If these results continue over the next few days, the state will be able to activate the plan for the gradual lifting of restrictive measures,” he added.

“It is worth the effort to continue this effort and we can be sure that with such a performance South Cyprus will be able to overcome this trial in an exemplary way,” he concluded.

The six new cases brings the total in South Cyprus to 810, including 10 in the British Bases.

The results are:

1 from the large-scale 20,000 tests among workers (1407 tests today).

3 through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (275 tests)

None from public hospital labs (299 tests)

1 from repatriations (127 tests)

1 from private initiative (298 tests)

None from Okypi (state health organizations) staff (61 tests).

From the 20,000 tests since April 11, a total of 14,960 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Friday, there were 15 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in good condition. Two patients were discharged.

There are four intubated patients in ICUs, three at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Another five patients are in Nicosia and Limassol Hospital ICUs, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are six confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.