South Cyprus: One dies, nine test positive to Covid-19

One person died from Covid-19 at Nicosia Hospital, a man aged 69 years with underlying health conditions, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 19, 14 of whom had Covid-19 as the final cause of death. The 14 are 10 men and 4 women with average age 70 years.

The number of positive cases edged up to nine, four more than yesterday. This brings the total in South Cyprus to 804, including 10 in the British Bases.

Commenting on the new results, Dr Leontios Kostrikis repeated that results allow for optimism but urged the public to continue to adhere to measures as the situation is fragile.

The results are:

Four from the large-scale 20,000 tests in workers (1447 tests today).

3 through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (196 tests)

None from public hospital labs (254 tests)

None from repatriations (0 tests)

Two from private initiative (659 tests)

None from Okypi (state health organizations) staff (77 tests).

None from 65 tests at Pyla community

From the 20,000 tests since April 11, a total of 13553 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Friday, there were 17 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in good condition. One patient was discharged.

There are four intubated patients in ICUs, three at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Another five patients are in Nicosia and Limassol Hospital ICUs, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are six confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.