No time frame for checkpoint opening, Tatar says

No time frame has yet been set for the reopening of checkpoints, said Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, commenting on reports that closures will continue for a further three months.

He expressed the hope that in the coming months, the course of the virus will be such to allow life returning to normal, adding that the checkpoint issue is one being evaluated with a team of experts.

In line with what might be decided in South Cyprus next week, ‘authorities’ in the North are looking to reopen small shops and workplaces connected to the construction industry as of May 4, following disinfection and given that employees will be wearing masks and keeping social distancing measures in place.

Final decisions will be taken next week.

The night curfew will continue for a certain time.

108 people have been infected with the virus in the North, with 7 in hospitals.

According to reports, Turkey sent over 126,000 surgical masks, 30,000 gloves, 18,000 protective masks, 11,000 protective uniforms and 10,000 tests.