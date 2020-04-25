G/Cypriot, T/Cypriot parties encourage leaders to continue cooperation against COVID-19

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties have issued a declaration voicing support for close coordination between the leaders of both communities and acknowledging the professional daily work of the bi-communal technical committee on health care and who they encouraged to continue to cooperate as closely as necessary.

“In this extraordinarily challenging time, we recognize and pay tribute to many physicians, nurses, health experts, and auxiliary medical staff from health care units for their sacrifice and hard work in halting the spreading of the disease COVID-19 causing huge human tragedies,” the political parties declaration reads.

It was distributed by the Embassy of Slovakia under the aegis of which the bi-communal meetings between political parties take place at the Ledra Palace hotel in the Nicosia buffer zone.

At the same time, they “call upon all Cypriots to respect strict and precautionary measures in place in order to stop the pandemic from spreading.”

According to the declaration “at this difficult time, the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots should set aside their differences of opinion over the solution of the Cyprus problem and concentrate on their mental and physical strength in order to eliminate the danger facing public health and its social and economic consequences in the future.”

“More than ever in the history of the island, we have to show our solidarity with our compatriots from all over Cyprus, offer them our thoughts and prayers, and if necessary, provide them with medical and material assistance to cope more effectively and quickly with the coronavirus spread,” Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties say.

In this context, leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties “highly appreciate and support close coordination between the leaders of both communities and acknowledge the professional daily work of the bi-communal technical committee on health care.”

They “encourage them to continue to cooperate as closely as necessary.”

It will show the world, they note, “whether after the pandemic is eliminated, that we are capable of refreshing our dialogue and progress in the peace process leading to the reunification of our divided country.”

“The common struggle against the coronavirus pandemic can be seen as an opportunity to find new ways to approach each other, and realize that Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots are destined to live together in peace and brotherhood in a united society,” the declaration concludes.