Αkinci asks WHO to include North in Covid-19 statistics

TRNC President Mustafa Akinci has written directly to the World Health Organisation asking them to include North Cyprus in their Covid-19 pandemic statistics.

According to reports, Akinci wrote to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting that the Turkish Cypriot ‘people’, as he said, are also fighting Covid-19 by taking all the necessary measures.

He told WHO that the Turkish-Cypriot side needed the organization’s solidarity and the establishment of a direct line of communication.

In his letter, Akinci informs the organization about Covid-19 developments in Northern Cyprus, as underlined, further adding that WHO has a major role to play and claiming that direct contact is needed with the North.