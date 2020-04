Unemployment benefit drops From ₺2674 (€348) to ₺1,500 (€200)! in the TRNC.

TRNC Council of Minister’s decision to lower unemployment benefit from ₺2674 (€348) to ₺1,500 (€200) during the pandemic drew criticism from everyone. Circles speaking to Yenidüzen said the move was unjust and illegal.